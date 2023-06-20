This child is so lonely and fragile, I'm scared every time I touch him

Pitiful Animal





June 17, 2023





It was a hard day when the day of Akhat came to us.

He was a fragile and weak street dog

This boy was so lonely and exhausted, his thin body was only skin and bones.

He fell into extreme exhaustion and vomited constantly.

Akhat was taken to the vest for a check-up.

When the results came in and we would know what was wrong with him.





Akhat lost weight and muscle atrophy due to constant lying down.

Pneumonia developed and the spasms were much less.

I needed to start bringing him back to his senses.

Treatment had been fixed

Phenobarbital would be reduced and a second antibiotic would be added.

Akhat would need to perform rehabilitation





Akhat needed oxygen around the clock, or else he would suffocate.

MRI results showed that encephalitis had spread to a large area

As a result of the neurogenic form of the plague, the CRH was reduced and the BC was normal.

His temperature went up and down cyclically





Akhat was breathing better and calmer.

He started to react when something bothers him, like a massage.

He didn't even like the slight movement of the muscles.

His gaze was no longer on one point and he began to raise his head.

Hopefully antibiotics would work for pneumonia.





We had a very slow change with Akhat.

He weakly started pulling his front foot

His jaw was still stiff and he couldn't eat anything.

He lost 2 kg more so the doctor had to increase the dose and frequency of feeding.

In general, everything was difficult.





In short, everything was bad, the indicators were not favorable.

Akhat was in a coma and the chance was almost nonexistent.

Even though he was given antibiotics, a fever reducer and the best care possible

But unfortunately, things did not go according to plan.

He left everything and died in the night

I thought that was probably the best thing for him at the time.





