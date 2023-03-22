PARTE 4 - Video de James Grundvig - Documental #001 - El Justiciero - Marzo 22 de 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Documental Premier del nuevo programa REALIDAD MULTIPOLAR de El Justiciero, traído en idioma español para toda Latinoamérica y el mundo hispano, con el análisis geopolítico y noticioso más ácido y despierto que vas a encontrar. En exclusiva para Rumble. Dirigido y presentado por el reconocido activista político colombiano, Oscar Morales Guevara.