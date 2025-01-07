This Is Why We Must Keep The Pressure On

The conservative block recently celebrated the paring down of the 1500-page Continuing Resolution that kept the government open. Part of that celebration centered on the defunding of the Global Engagement Center (GEC), which the learned pointed out was an integral cog in the Deep State anti-First Amendment censorship apparatus. However, the reports of the Center’s death have been greatly exaggerated.

The so-called "Global Engagement Center" sounds about as threatening as a high school debate club. But in the wise words of Vivek Ramaswamy, it was actually a linchpin in what we might call the "censorship industrial complex." Its mission? Supposedly to combat "foreign state and non-state propaganda and disinformation efforts aimed at undermining or influencing the policies, security, or stability of the United States, its allies, and partner nations." Foreign, they emphasized, because: a) apparently, the truth is only offensive when it comes from outside our borders, and b) political censorship is forbidden in the First Amendment.

Here's the kicker: the GEC, like its cousins in the Deep State alphabet soup of government agencies (think CIA, FBI, and all those other three-letter nightmares), was supposed to be our shield against foreign threats. But—and especially over the Obama and Biden years, this shield has been turned inward, targeting those pesky American citizens who dare to think differently, especially on topics like COVID or Hunter Biden's laptop or the manufacture of the J6 events. The GEC, it seems, was more like a junior partner in Big Brother's surveillance state, keeping tabs on “Wrongthink”...

