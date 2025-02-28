BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Trump And Vance Go Off On Zelensky⭐
Rick Langley
1127 followers
1
51 views • 6 months ago

ZELENSKY SHOWS NO RESPECT, GETS KICKED OUT OF THE WHITE HOUSE😉

The situation got heated after JD Vance told Zelensky, “I think it’s disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office and try to litigate this in front of the American media.”

Zelensky later responded, “Everyone has problems. Even you. You have nice ocean and don’t feel now but you will feel in the future.”

Trump followed up Zelensky’s remarks by saying, “Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel, we’re trying to solve a problem. You’re in no position to dictate what we’re going to feel… what you’re doing is very disrespectful to this country.”

Vance followed up by adding, “You went to Pennsylvania and campaigned for the opposition in October. Offer some words of appreciation for The United States Of America and the president who is trying to save your country.”


https://wltreport.com/2025/02/28/must-watch-president-trump-jd-vance-go-ukrainian/?utm_source=PTN&utm_medium=mixed&utm_campaign=PTN



Keywords
white housezelenskyshows no respectgets kicked out of thetrump and vance go off on zelensky
