BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MTG Is McCarthy's Latest Toy: MTG's Loomer Lies Reveal & EXPOSE Her NEVER TRUMP Loyalties
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
185 views • 04/13/2023

Stew Peters Show


Apr 12, 2023


MTG calling Laura Loomer a ‘liar’ is a classic example of projection.

Laura Loomer is back with Stew to discuss Marjorie Taylor Greene’s establishment RINO ways.

MTG is not a good influence on the MAGA movement and doesn't need to be in President Trump’s ear.

The news that Loomer is being considered for a job on the Trump campaign was leaked to the press.

The fact it was leaked means there are still disloyal America last moles operating from within Trump’s inner circle.

MTG campaigned on exposing RINOS and then supported McCarthy and became a RINO herself.

She continues to use her influence on President Trump to bash his most loyal supporters.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!


Eat Carbs and STILL Lose Weight, visit https://thehealthyfat.com/stew


Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com


Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely,

GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org


Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew


Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/


Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com


Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!


Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters


Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!


Can Trump really end the war in Ukraine in 24hrs?!? This is the REAL enemy according to POTUS https://darkagedefense.com/stewpeters exposes the truth!!


Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/


Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters


See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com


Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com


https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2hutiy-mtg-is-mccarthys-latest-toy-mtgs-loomer-lies-reveal-and-expose-her-never-tr.html


Keywords
trumppoliticspresidentkevin mccarthymagalaura loomercampaignrinomolesdisloyaltymarjorie taylor greenestew petersmtgloyalties
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy