The shocking moment when the Israeli Missiles are Heard - About to Hit the Jabalia Refugee Camp - Oct 31

The shocking moment when the Israeli missiles started to hit the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza while dozens of children where gathering in the street with some volunteers trying to ease their mental health suffering. They run in terror after hearing the strike.

◾️At least six Israeli bombs were dropped over apartment buildings in Gaza's largest refugee camp, Jabalia. One journalist at the scene couldn't put into words the aftermath.

◾️At least 100 people were killed in the attack, including 19 family members of an Al Jazeera employee.

Adding news:

Hezbollah releases a message from the fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon to the fighters of the brave resistance in the Gaza Strip and throughout occupied Palestine:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.

"Let those fight in the cause of Allah who sell the life of this world for the Hereafter. To him who fights in the cause of Allah, whether he is slain or victorious, We shall soon give him a great reward." - Allah Almighty has spoken the truth - Surah An-Nisa, Verse 74.

From the strong ones who have never known humiliation and hearts filled with unwavering faith in Allah and reassurance in His promise, to the land of resilience and honor, to the land of the night journey and ascension of the Prophet, the beloved of the Best of Creation, Muhammad (peace be upon him), to the direction of the free and the believers, to the people of the Al-Aqsa tumult in Gaza.

This is a portion of our resolve beyond the borders of Palestine, and for the support of Al-Aqsa, we have taken up arms. Victory is our promise, and the dawn is near.

O people of steadfastness in Gaza, the killing of your children, women, youth, and elders is indeed a grave injustice, but the spirit of steadfastness within you is greater. Your resisting blood inundates this crumbling entity, which now barely clings to life.

And you, champions of the cause and struggle, the caravans of determination and martyrdom, have humiliated this fragile entity and shown the world that they are weaker than a spider's web, and that liberation is imminent.

Our hands are with you on the trigger, fighting the enemies of Allah in support of our sanctuaries and our oppressed people in beloved Palestine. Strike above their necks, strike every stronghold, and be assured that your martyrs and ours pave the way to Jerusalem, until the day of the evident victory.

And may Allah grant victory to those who aid Him, in truth, in fulfillment of the promise, and in truthfulness.

Peace be upon the Chosen One, Muhammad, and upon his pure and good family and companions.

Your Brothers,

The Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon

Wednesday, 1st of November, 2023

16th Rabi' Al-Thani, 1445 Hijri