Colonial Conquest (1987, Atari ST)

Colonial Conquest (known as Sekai Seifuku in Japan) is a strategy game. It was originally developed by SSI for the C64 and Atari 8-bit computers. It was ported to the Atari sT by Hungarian company Andromeda Software and published by SSI. The game was also released for Apple II and NEC PC-98.

The game is about colonial powers in the 19th and early 20th century expanding their territory and influence. You can choose between three different eras and six powers. Basically, the game is extended version of the board game risk. You move move troops around adjacent terroritories and attack neighbouring territories. Apart from moving land-based troops you also have ships. The game is turn-based, and each turn is divided into phases. Apart from moving and raising troops, there is also a spy phase to check on other territories, a development phase to loan money, and a bribe phase where you can bribe other territories to join you without a fight.