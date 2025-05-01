BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Fighting for Malaya Tokmachka | Rybar’s Analysis
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
0
57 views • 4 months ago

On the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian forces continue their advance in the Orikhiv area across a broad sector of the front.

Over the past weeks, Russian Armed Forces (RAF) units have liberated Lobkove and engaged in combat on the eastern outskirts of Malaya Tokmachka.

🔻Details on the chronology of fighting in the sector:

▪️Russian troops have expanded their zone of control in Stepove and pushed the enemy out of most of Shcherbaky, where heavy fighting continues on the northern outskirts.

▪️Simultaneously, southwest of the sector, assault units recaptured Lobkove, which had been lost during the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ (UAF) counteroffensive in summer 2023. Russian forces also secured several tree belts in the vicinity of the village.

▪️In mid-April, Russian troops launched an assault involving multiple armored groups along the H-08 highway west of Novopokrovka.

The fighters managed to gain a foothold in the built-up area on the eastern outskirts of Malaya Tokmachka — a major UAF fortified area on the approaches to Orikhiv.

❗️The vectors of the Russian offensive near Orikhiv suggest that the RAF command intends to envelop the city in a pincer movement.

Assault units are advancing both southeast and southwest of the settlement, preparing a bridgehead for a future encirclement of the UAF garrison.

Source @rybar


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Keywords
russiamapukrainedigestzaporizhzhiaorikhivmalaya tokmachka
