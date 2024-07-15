St. Clair County Sheriff Candidate - Warren Head

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Warren Head, candidate for St. Clair County Sheriff, talks to Eileen about his first ever political campaign after 50 years in law enforcement. He never imagined how desperately the people want a sheriff that they have confidence in, that is honest and that has integrity.





He also shares his top priorities as the next St. Clair County Sheriff. To learn more go to Head4Sheriff.com





