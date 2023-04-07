BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Hidden History Of The Olmec And The Entrance To Deep Earth
High Hopes
255 views • 04/07/2023

Jim Crenshaw


Apr 7, 2023


They hide a great deal from us. As in all things...use your own discernment.


Who were the Olmec?

The Olmec were the first major civilization in Mexico. They lived in the tropical lowlands on the Gulf of Mexico in the present-day Mexican states of Veracruz and Tabasco. The name Olmec is a Nahuatl—the Aztec language—word; it means the rubber people. The Olmec might have been the first people to figure out how to convert latex of the rubber tree into something that could be shaped, cured, and hardened. Because the Olmec did not have much writing beyond a handful of carved glyphs—symbols—that survived, we don't know what name the Olmec people gave themselves.


Appearing around 1600 BCE, the Olmec were among the first Mesoamerican complex societies, and their culture influenced many later civilizations, like the Maya. The Olmec are known for the immense stone heads they carved from a volcanic rock called basalt. Archaeological evidence also suggests that they originated the Mesoamerican practices of the Mesoamerican Ballgame—a popular game in the pre-Columbian Americas played with balls made from solid rubber—and that they may have practiced ritual bloodletting.


This is the story of their discovery and the coverup orchestrated by J.P. Morgan.

ShareDevil: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3LC7LnVAJMus/

WisdomLand: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wisdomland/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/xM1TPQpc4F9w/

mexicohistoryhiddendiscernmentjp morganentranceglyphsolmecdeep earthrubber peoplenahuatlstone headsballgameritual bloodletting
