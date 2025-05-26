Pope Leo XIV Challenges China’s Regime in Vatican Address

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a diplomatically bold move, Pope Leo XIV has begun addressing the Vatican’s controversial relationship with the Chinese Communist Party—a legacy linked to the secretive deal brokered by disgraced Cardinal McCarrick and continued under Pope Francis and Cardinal Parolin. During his Sunday Regina Caeli address, Pope Leo invoked the martyrdom of Polish priest Stanisław under communism, drawing a parallel to the suffering of Chinese Catholics and offering a pointed critique of China’s regime. He highlighted the memorial of Mary Help of Christians—a day of prayer for the Church in China—expressing solidarity with persecuted believers and praying they remain joyful witnesses amid trials.