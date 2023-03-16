Covid Mystery Solved

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scooby Doo And The Gang Solve the ongoing question of who was behind the Covid-19 plandemic. We're certain that you'll be utterly surprised with such an un-expected result. (Yeah, right!)
Best investigators: Mystery Inc. The Scooby Doo gang
The brains behind the group: Fred Jones, Daphne Blake & Velma Dinkley
Comedy Relief: Shaggy Rogers and Scooby Doo
Sexiest of the gang: Of course, it has to be Velma.
(No, sorry. No arguments here. My mind is made up)
