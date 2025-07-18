All smiles as US DefSec Hegseth MEETS Israeli DM, Katz - : (

All smiles as US DefSec Hegseth MEETS Israeli Defense Minister Katz

: ( I'm not smiling... Cynthia ... update Syria and Israel, at bottom...

Days after Israel ATTACKS Syria’s capital.

The House just rejected an amendment today by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to cut $500 million in U.S. military aid to Israel.

Only six members of Congress voted in favor:

➡️ Marjorie Taylor Greene

➡️ Thomas Massie

➡️ Rashida Tlaib

➡️ Ilhan Omar

➡️ Summer Lee

➡️ Al Green

Everyone else voted to keep the aid flowing.

Mossad chief visited Washington ‘THIS week’ — Axios, link

Israeli spy chief wants HELP moving hundreds of thousands of Gazans OUT

Tel Aviv in talks with Ethiopia, Indonesia and Libya

Scoop: Israel seeks U.S. help on deals to move Palestinians out of Gaza - Article, link

https://www.axios.com/2025/07/18/israel-send-palestinians-gaza-indonesia-ethiopia

Syria and Israel have agreed on a ceasefire. Israel will allow Syrian government forces to enter As-Suwayda and stop the ongoing clashes with the Druze factions. The proposal is backed by Turkey and other regional actors.





