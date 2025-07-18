All smiles as US DefSec Hegseth MEETS Israeli DM, Katz - : (

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
All smiles as US DefSec Hegseth MEETS Israeli Defense Minister Katz
: ( I'm not smiling... Cynthia ... update Syria and Israel, at bottom...
Days after Israel ATTACKS Syria’s capital.
The House just rejected an amendment today by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to cut $500 million in U.S. military aid to Israel.
Only six members of Congress voted in favor:
➡️ Marjorie Taylor Greene
➡️ Thomas Massie
➡️ Rashida Tlaib
➡️ Ilhan Omar
➡️ Summer Lee
➡️ Al Green
Everyone else voted to keep the aid flowing.
Mossad chief visited Washington ‘THIS week’ — Axios, link
Israeli spy chief wants HELP moving hundreds of thousands of Gazans OUT
Tel Aviv in talks with Ethiopia, Indonesia and Libya
Scoop: Israel seeks U.S. help on deals to move Palestinians out of Gaza - Article, link
https://www.axios.com/2025/07/18/israel-send-palestinians-gaza-indonesia-ethiopia
Syria and Israel have agreed on a ceasefire. Israel will allow Syrian government forces to enter As-Suwayda and stop the ongoing clashes with the Druze factions. The proposal is backed by Turkey and other regional actors.