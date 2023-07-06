Quo Vadis





July 4, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia for July 3, 2023.





May God bless you and keep you!





Here is the message of Our Lady to Gisella:





Dear children, thank you for listening to my call in your hearts.





Beloved children, do not be afraid of the times that will come and that have been revealed to you.





Children, always ask and pray to the Holy Spirit to guide you in discernment.





Children, I am here to teach you to walk in the footsteps of Jesus, I have begged you for so many years for conversion.





I have continually asked you to worship God in the Blessed Sacrament, yet you are too caught up in the things of the world.





Now I bless you in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit.

Amen





Here’s a similar message of the Blessed Mother to Gisella from September 3, 2022:





Our Lady's Message to Gisella follows here:





Dear children, thank you for having responded to my call in your heart.





Children, my little children, your faith moves me, because I know your difficulties, but when you pray and ask my Son Jesus, He brings down the providence, and here you are on your knees praying with the Rosary in your hands.





My children, this earth will be purified with fire, but it will also be blessed by the water that will flow in the Marian places for the healing of the soul and body.





Children, pray for Russia and pray that nuclear power is not touched. Pray for the Church that reigns in confusion.





Today among you there is a person who wants to approach the priesthood, you must say that Jesus needs holy priests.





Jesus blesses these new spouses.





Today, there will be many graces that will descend on you.





Children, do not lose the way of the way, truth and life.





Now I bless you in the name of the Holy Trinity, amen.





The Church continues to study Gisella's apparitions and the phenomenon surrounding them.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6AyHpMrGLE