BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

University Presidents Testify on Campus Protests and Assumed Antisemitism 5-23-24
alltheworldsastage
alltheworldsastage
1009 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 11 months ago

University Presidents Testify on Campus Protests and Assumed Antisemitism 5-23-24

CSPAN

https://www.c-span.org/video/?535329-1/university-presidents-testify-campus-protests-antisemitism


May 23, 2024

University Presidents Testify on Campus Protests and Antisemitism


The presidents of Northwestern, Rutgers, and UCLA all agreed that antisemitism is on the rise nationwide, but pushed back against accusations their universities condone antisemitism and hate in their testimony during the House Education and Workforce Committee hearing on the pro-Palestinian protests on their campuses amid the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. The educators testified on the balance between free speech and law and order as they spoke on their responses to the protests. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle questioned them on the immediacy of their responses and holding those responsible for violence accountable. Topics addressed included protections for Jewish and Palestinian students alike, plans to address future protests at universities, and addressing hate of all kinds on college campuses, including islamophobia and homophobia.

Keywords
israelpalestinegenocidegazaforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarspalestinewarsgazawar
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy