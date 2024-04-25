BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PASCAL NAJADI 🧬 ALL HUMAN BEINGS HAVE BEEN INFECTED WITH THIS BIO-WEAPON ☤ THE CURE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
389 views • 12 months ago

⁣Pascal Najadi states the emergency Broadcast System will show the Truth for 10 Straight Days. He mentions that Russia and China are under the command of Donald Trump and the U.S. miitary. All the world Governments will be taken down and he warns to stock up for at least 10 days as a major lockdown is coming soon. This is to protect the people while all the corrupt officials are being taken down. Meanwhile, all countries will experience the same Emergency Broadcast to show the Truth to everyone.


Everyone on Earth has been infected with the Bioweapon but there is a cure which Pascal tells you about plus the military will be handing out antidotes.


Source: ⁣https://www.bitchute.com/video/bNJlvb6zhflC/


https://gingerbreggin.substack.com/p/cutting-off-the-head-of-the-snake

Keywords
russiachinaremediespresident donald john trumppascal najadimulti pronged offensive
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy