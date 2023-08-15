A through Penetration and a Beautiful Explosion (apparently, from Hitting the Fuel Tanks) are attached. The Guys from the Crew Ran the Hundred Yard Dash

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️Soldiers of the 394th motorized rifle regiment of the 127th motorized rifle division ATGM wear something armored and NATO (looks like M113). A through penetration and a beautiful explosion (apparently, from hitting the fuel tanks) are attached. The guys from the crew passed the hundred-meter standard at once