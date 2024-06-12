BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
I LOVE THE SOUND OF KVETCHING IN THE MORNING ₪ IT SOUNDS LIKE...VICTORY!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
102 views • 11 months ago

"You are not a JEW"


The moment a Zionist realizes that Jews can be against the genocide in Gaza


Source: https://x.com/kahlissee/status/1800465929262026902


When in search for a thumbnail, came across this: 🚨BREAKING: NEW HAMAS VIDEO EXPOSES WHAT ISRAEL DID.


“In exchange for them, your own army killed 3 of your own captives in the same attack; one of them holds a USA citizenship “


https://www.reddit.com/r/NewsAroundYou/comments/1dd1whh/breaking_new_hamas_video_exposes_what_israel_did/


well_boi

1d ago

How does this expose anything? It doesn’t prove anything? If we want to make an argument here let’s start providing hard evidence so we have a chance…


JeanHasAnxiety

u/JeanHasAnxiety avatar

15h ago

This might expose some things for you if you want:


https://www.reddit.com/r/LabourUK/comments/1anh4ut/hind_rajab_6_found_in_gaza_days_after_phone_calls/


https://www.reddit.com/r/IsraelCrimes/comments/1ddfxey/israelis_assault_australian_journalist_while/


https://www.reddit.com/r/IsraelCrimes/comments/1ddix95/imagine_being_so_unhinged_that_you_carry_a_sofa/


https://www.reddit.com/r/IsraelCrimes/comments/1dd6vq0/what_is_happening_in_the_west_bank_and_east/


https://www.reddit.com/r/IsraelCrimes/comments/1dctxy7/idf_arrests_and_tortures_some_palestinian_workers/


https://www.reddit.com/r/IsraelCrimes/comments/1dcus20/the_us_pier_in_gaza_disappears_for_maintenance/


https://www.reddit.com/r/IsraelCrimes/comments/1dcjlor/here_are_some_of_israels_deadliest_massacres_in/


https://www.reddit.com/r/IsraelCrimes/comments/1dbx519/in_germany_police_stopped_a_mother_and_her_child/


https://www.reddit.com/r/InternationalNews/


https://www.reddit.com/r/InternationalNews/comments/1ddff2v/israel_vows_to_press_on_in_gaza_after_un_security/


https://www.reddit.com/r/PublicFreakout/comments/189tt5i/the_aftermath_of_a_massive_massacre_perpetrated/


https://www.reddit.com/r/israelexposed/comments/1barjl3/israeli_war_crime_murdering_an_unarmed_old_man/

Keywords
zionismvictorykvetchingseethinggaza genocide
