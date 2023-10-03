BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
And We Know 3.10.2023 From J6 to Twitter, this week will go down in HISTORY, EXPOSED! PRAY!
64 views • 03/11/2023

LT of And We Know


March 10, 2023


We are near the end of a huge week for the earth. Have you enjoyed it so far? Watching the evil ones squirm and run and scream about all of the exposure of their crimes. Let’s continue with more from the Twitter files, suppression of free speech and attacks on Trump.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2cj7nw-3.10.23-from-j6-to-twitter-this-week-will-go-down-in-history-exposed-pray.html

Keywords
trumpcensorshipcurrent eventsnewspresidentdeep statechristiantucker carlsoncrimesattacksltjan 6and we knowexposing evilj6twitter files
