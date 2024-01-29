Ween - The Prophecy (1992, PC)

Ween - The Prophecy (known as The Prophecy in North America) is a point-and-click adventure game developed by French companies Coktel Vision and MDO, and published by Coktel Vision (in Europe and South America) and Sierra On-Line (in North America). It was also released for Amiga and Atari ST.

You play a young man called Ween who lives in the fantasy Kingdom of the Blue Stones. Ten years ago, the chief wizard of the kingdom, who is also the grandfather of Ween, banished the evil wizard Kraal from the kingdom. Unfortunately, Kraal is now about to come back, gain the power of the kingdom and execute his revenge. Ween's grandfather's power are fading more and more, so he asks Ween to defeat Kraal. Ween must fulfill a prophecy by finding three magic grains of sand and place them in a magic hourglass, and he has only three days to complete his quest.

The game is played from a first-person perspective. Similar to other Coktel Vision adventures, you only navigate through a few screens at a time to find a way to get ahead. Several characters accompany Ween, like the twins Ubi and Orby, and Petroy, and friend of Ween's grandfather. Petroy can be asked to tell anything he knows about an object, which is sometimes needed to solve a puzzle. Ween can also use a flute to call Urm, a fruit vampire bat which was tamed by Ween's grandfather. Urm has magic powers and will help Ween if he is given any kind of fruit.