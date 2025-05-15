Anxious’ Sam Allen - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 569

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Sam Allen, bassist of the alternative rock band, Anxious, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on tour with Ultra Q and Stateside. Anxious is currently supporting their newest album, Bambi.





PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Fender Player Series Precision Bass - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/ra0zNv

Heavy-gauge D’Addario Nickel Wound Strings - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/POArde

Boss TU-3 Chromatic Tuner Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/kOka2L

Darkglass Microtubes B3K V2 CMOS Bass Overdrive Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/e1QrZO

MXR M81 Bass Preamp Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/APAyXo

Fender Super Bassman 300 Tube Amp Head - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/19gDQ9

Ampeg Bass Cabinet - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/JKjLyq

Dunlop Tortex Triangle Pick - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/gOrAkA





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - April 6, 2025

Location - Cobra Lounge in Chicago, IL





VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:15 Bass Guitar

01:36 Pedalboard

02:20 Amp & Cabinet

05:11 Picks





ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.





