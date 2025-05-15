Anxious’ Sam Allen - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 569

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Sam Allen, bassist of the alternative rock band, Anxious, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on tour with Ultra Q and Stateside. Anxious is currently supporting their newest album, Bambi.
PLAY THE SAME GEAR:
Fender Player Series Precision Bass - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/ra0zNv
Heavy-gauge D’Addario Nickel Wound Strings - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/POArde
Boss TU-3 Chromatic Tuner Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/kOka2L
Darkglass Microtubes B3K V2 CMOS Bass Overdrive Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/e1QrZO
MXR M81 Bass Preamp Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/APAyXo
Fender Super Bassman 300 Tube Amp Head - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/19gDQ9
Ampeg Bass Cabinet - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/JKjLyq
Dunlop Tortex Triangle Pick - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/gOrAkA
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - April 6, 2025
Location - Cobra Lounge in Chicago, IL
KEEP UP WITH ANXIOUS:
Instagram - https://instagram.com/wereanxious
Twitter - https://twitter.com/anxiousct
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:15 Bass Guitar
01:36 Pedalboard
02:20 Amp & Cabinet
05:11 Picks
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.
