Deprogram War Mongering Theology

This video is a compilation of very good Tik Tok rebuttals of the Zionist Christian war theology that led to our present crisis. This war theology does not deliver the gospel to the Jews, but instead it's delivering weapons to them. To do this is to be accomplices to their atrocities. The Christians that have been behind this need to repent!