TONS OF ASTEROID DEBRIS COME IN (PX-BIBLICAL WORMWOOD'S CLOSE) / NUKE DRILL TEXAS / ENDTIMES / READ BELOW

Brandon cory Nagley





May 2, 2023





Today is now 5/2/23... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video more meteor debri came in which makes tons that have come in between now and the last 2 weeks...though this week itself multiple meteors have been coming in. Asteroid debris came in over turkey, over Monterrey California, over chile, over Las Vegas and 1 or 2 other places in todays video.

As credited videos will be below under all my main notes.

Like I've mentioned many times in my videos first comes clusters as is now from planet xs debri tail also from a separate planet x system body. Plus NASA is tracking according to 2 legit planet x system insiders others know, NASA is tracking at least 3 possibly 4 other solar systems that have invaded into and around earths solar system as soon millions will fall worldwide from planet x/ the destroyer/ wormwood/ the fiery red dragons tail and will hit globally as I've seen in 7 fireball dreams from yeshua or in his english translated name simply called ( Jesus ) christ, Christ meaning messiah.... Or meshiach in Hebrew dialect. You'll see major news coming out of Harris County Texas as federal authorities are working with local police forces in the region of Harris County Texas and surrounding regions due to a nuclear event exercise which if know what's going on you would know they aren't just doing a drill to have fun or just to drill, no.. They are prepping for what's coming as is the whole world at a perfect timing when planet x is now coming closer to the earth and sun.... The nuclear drill started yesterday and I don't know how long it'll last though anyone in that area heads up and keep eyes open. Big things are coming. You'll see new captures by me showing different planet x system bodies Passing on NASAS public stereo ahead footage that looks at the sun and around the sun. You'll also see as well one huge planet body whether it's a planet x system body or one of the 2 huge planet bodies that invaded earths solar system that arent even in the planet x system though invaded earths solar system as the planet x system invaded earth's solar system between 2002-2007. Now the main body from the planet x/nemesis system, earths twin sun the brown dwarf star planet x-Biblical wormwood-the fiery red dragon it's also called in the bible in revelation 12 or the destroyer is it's other name in old and new biblical testaments that just entered in earth's solar system. Youll see the massive body I am speaking of that I caught yesterday on a public Texas sky camera with 2 smaller planet bodies to the top left of the larger object in direction of North East where I've caught physical evidence here in Ohio usa of bodies in the east+northeast+south+southeast and once in a while I'll catch objects in my west if catch it from my own eyes or video footage or picture footage. You'll see waters turned blood red again now I'm Indonesia or close to Indonesia as planet x God used during the 10 biblical plagues That not only effected Egypt in the days of moses' but effected the world. Same is occuring now waters again and skies are bleeding red from the red poisonous iron oxide dust falling from the destroyer/planet x. Plus you'll see more pictures all caught by me different planet x system bodies Passing the sun on different NASA sun cameras.. And more. Time is short... I don't know how much longer I'll post but I leave you all with this message. Please Love and forgive others daily as God commanded. LOVE daily. That's my message and don't forget it!!! Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section with my pinned main notes.

CREDITED videos in my comments section





