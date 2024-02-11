© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Neil Oliver on GBNews | German MEP Christine Anderson: People are realizing climate change is a MASSIVE LIE | EU scared of voters after farmers revolt.
'The EU are frightened... they're beginning to realise that people will no longer let them get away with it... people are beginning to realise that [climate change] is a gigantic lie'
Christine Anderson MEP reacts to the EU 'climb down' over farming laws following mass protests.
#gbnews #europe #europeanunion #farmers #EU #climatechange
