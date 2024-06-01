Will Trump Guilty Verdict Trigger Civil War -NOW THE END BEGINS-MAY 31 2024

A Manhattan jury found Donald Trump guilty of all 34 counts of falsifying business records in his hush money criminal trial, an unprecedented and historic verdict that makes him the first former president in US history to be convicted of a felony. Judge Juan Merchan set a sentencing hearing for July 11. Trump’s sentence is up to the judge, and it could include prison time or probation. But what will this mean for the upcoming presidential election? Chaos, lots and lots of organized chaos. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, former president Donald Trump just became the first US president to be put on criminal trial, the first US president to be found guilty, and he just may be the first convicted felon to be elected president of the United States. Our Constitution says nothing about it, so this scenario could easily happen. But man, oh man, what a massive pile of obstacles, barriers and pitfalls lie in the middle of his path to return to the White House. Joe Biden and the Democrats worked overtime to make Trump’s conviction a reality, but will it bring them more than they bargained for? This is the number #1 story in America right now, quite possibly globally as well, and on this episode we break it down from all sides to give you the information you need to know. Will this be the event that triggers the third American civil war? Also, this weekend kicks off what may be the most contentious Pride Month in quite some time. Tune in Friday at Noon EST to find out!



