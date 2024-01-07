Create New Account
Hezbollah Rejects French, U.S. Call For Ceasefire; Launches 'Direct Attacks' On Israeli Positions
Published 2 months ago

Lebanon's Hezbollah group has reportedly refused a ceasefire with Israel amid clashes. Al Jazeera reported U.S. and France began mediation efforts amid ongoing clashes. The report said that Hezbollah is not interested in ceasing the hostilities with Israel. Al Jazeera report added that Israel was also not in favor of a ceasefire

politicsdeceptioncrimejesuspropagandaisraeljewswarnwogreat reset

