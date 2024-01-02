CODE RED: Communism - The Failed Ideological Experiment (but (((they))) are going to do it anyway)

"CODE RED: The Secret Communist Takeover of America" is available at https://rb.gy/8bez9x.





Communism, envisioned by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels to create a classless society through collective ownership, contrasts starkly with capitalism's emphasis on individual rights and free markets. Yet, practical application has exposed significant flaws. Centralized control impedes progress, resulting in shortages, corruption, and human rights abuses. Failed projects, like the Aral Sea disaster, underscore the shortcomings of planned economies. Despite promises of equality, communism consolidates wealth among elites, suppresses dissent, and compromises personal freedoms, clashing with Enlightenment values. As ideological debates persist, understanding communism's failures becomes crucial for safeguarding democratic values and individual liberties. "CODE RED: The Secret Communist Takeover of America" explores communism's influence, offering insights into threats to American institutions and providing a roadmap to protect foundational principles.





———————

Attorney and author, Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA, excels in law, writing, translation, and equestrian pursuits. She is known for challenging established narratives in her quest for truth. Hodges is also the author of "Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.”





Web: cynthiahodges.com

Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com || plasticmacca.blogspot.com

Praise for "Code Red":

Sugarfield-Roland

"I purchased 'Code Red' as soon as Augria Books 📚 started dropping promos on it.





I am only about 2.5 chapters in, but I can tell you already. This is a masterfully written piece on How Jewish Communism has snuck up on the United States and put a Choke Hold on it.





I'm super excited to read more of the facts and more of Author Cynthia Hodges perspective on the matter. Hodges also Authored 'Den of Vipers' which is a amazing book on the fake usury based monetary system we currently live under.





Great book to have in your Library guys 👦 I suggest grabbing this literary piece it's a gem 💎"





Get "Code Red" at https://rb.gy/8bez9x



