Ep. 95: Jesse Kelly

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why do the reddest states produce the dumbest, most liberal Republicans?
Why aren’t John Cornyn and Dan Crenshaw bagging groceries at Walmart?
Jesse Kelly has thought about this.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 17 April 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/uncensored-jesse-kelly-border/
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1780717876791398654