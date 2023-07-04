BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Deep Blue (1989, PC-Engine)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
4 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 07/04/2023

Deep Blue (or Deep Blue - Kaitei Shinwa (海底神話, "Bottom of the Ocean Legend") in Japan) is a horizontally scrolling shoot'em up developed by Hi-Score Media Work and published by Pack-in-Video (in Japan) and NEC Technologies (in North America).

Aliens are attacking Earth. They have used baceria to mutate marine and sea lifeforms which now attack the shores. You take control of the A.N.G.E.L. Fish Attack Sub to fight back.

You have only one life, but you have a health bar. Your health is indicated by the colour of your ship's porthole. Health will slowly regenerate over time. Getting hit will stun you for a short time, you can neither shoot nor collect power-ups. Power-ups are left behind by ocean sunfish. They include health restore, an increase in fire frequency or different weapons. A weapon can be upgraded by collecting it several times. However, you loose a weapon upgrade if get hit.

Keywords
necshootemuphi-score media workpack-in-video
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy