Jewish Rabbi EXPOSES Israel at UN conference.
136 views • 7 months ago
We can only hope that the Christian Zionists Churches which compose most churches in America will wake up. Maybe we could avoid God's wrath on America! Zionists are not the majority of the Jewish people, even though they own the White House!
