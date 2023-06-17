© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Co-Chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Thinks Mothers With No Running Water Need Mobile Phones So They Can
A) Make sure their children are vaccinated
B) Use them to track the whereabouts of their children
She should be nowhere near public health.
Source @Real World News