🚀 NVIDIA RTX 3090 GPU Thermal Pad UPGRADE PTM7950 & K5 Pro Paste Guide TEST & REVIEW #wisebuyreviews
20 views • 6 months ago

See K5 PRO Here: https://amzn.to/41GoowC or PTM7950 here: https://amzn.to/4i2xrxN [ Amazon Affiliate Links ]


In this video, I take the best of the best compounds that they use in modern GPUs for thermal management and repaste my 3090 Zotac Trinity Card and you would be surprised at the rsults given at: 45:21

The beginning clips came from a bunch of videos I saw on the subject that provided inspiration that you may want to see. Had at least 10-30 degree Celsius drop across the board running furmark!


------ MATERIALS USED IN THIS VIDEO


- iFixit Mako Driver Kit - 64 Precision Bit Set for Electronics Repair https://amzn.to/3F5WjpP


- K5 PRO Viscous Thermal Paste for Thermal pad Replacement 60g 3X20g Pack (iPhone, Apple iMac, Sony PS4 & PS3, Xbox, Acer Aspire etc) https://amzn.to/41GoowC


- PTM7950 Thermal Pad Phase Change Heatsink 80x80x0.25mm 8.5W/mK Conductive for Heatsink PS5 Steam Deck CPU GPU SSD Silicone Grease Thermal Pad https://amzn.to/4i2xrxN


- RTX 3090 Trininity by Zotac https://amzn.to/4bqpdwZ




VIDEO CLIPS CAME FROM VIDEOS BELOW AND EXACT MINUTES AND LINKS GIVEN, THANKS FOR INSPIRATION


1:48 IN this Video Linus Tech Tips Explains what K5 Pro is

https://youtu.be/K91dqC0sWrg?t=65


8:48 IN this Video Linus Tech Tips Guy Gives his Results of K5 Pro

https://youtu.be/K91dqC0sWrg?t=528


15:23 Phase Change Pads LIme PTM7950 - Salem Techsperts

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U4hFIHjU6OQ


8:50 About industrial Applications - Linus Tech Tips

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2BhKx0iQ4K8


Zotac GPU Fan Rattle Fix by Lubing with Oil in this Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R_FC-P7U54E




- See all my videos here: https://www.youtube.com/@wisebuyreviews/videos



- YOUTUBE VERSION: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=izXgX_DvkKk

diygamingpc buildingtop performance
