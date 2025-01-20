One Call To Your U.S. Congressman, Will PROVE You Do Not Have A Government

Source: https://stewpeters.com/

Re: Stew Peters Network Confronts, EXPOSES Occupied Congress!





PLEASE support the most effective weapon in the information war! Keep Stew on the air and become a member of the community for just $9/month! https://stewpeters.locals.com/support/promo/OCCUPIED





CALL YOUR U.S. CONGRESSMAN!





Everyone should call their Congressmen and tell them to revoke the Federal Reserve Act, because they have the power to do so. If they do not, tell them to pack their shit and update their resume.





UPDATE:





WASHINGTON – Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) introduced the Federal Reserve Board Abolition Act, legislation that would dissolve the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Federal Reserve banks and repeal the 1913 Federal Reserve Act, which established the System. Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) leads the companion bill in the House of Representatives.





"The Federal Reserve has overstepped and repeatedly failed to achieve its mandate and become an economic manipulator that has directly contributed to the financial instability many Americans face today," said Sen. Lee. "This legislation aims to protect our economic future by dismantling a system that enables unchecked government spending, the monetization of federal debt that fuels it, and widespread economic disruption. It’s time to end the Fed."





"Americans are suffering under crippling inflation, and the Federal Reserve is to blame," said Rep. Massie. "During COVID, the Federal Reserve created trillions of dollars out of thin air and loaned it to the Treasury Department to enable unprecedented deficit spending. By monetizing the debt, the Federal Reserve devalued the dollar and enabled free money policies that caused the high inflation we see today."





Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.