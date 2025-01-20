BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

One Call To Your U.S. Congressman, Will PROVE You Do Not Have A Government
Truther Network
Truther NetworkCheckmark Icon
1606 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
91 views • 7 months ago

Source: https://stewpeters.com/

Re: Stew Peters Network Confronts, EXPOSES Occupied Congress!


PLEASE support the most effective weapon in the information war! Keep Stew on the air and become a member of the community for just $9/month! https://stewpeters.locals.com/support/promo/OCCUPIED


CALL YOUR U.S. CONGRESSMAN!


Everyone should call their Congressmen and tell them to revoke the Federal Reserve Act, because they have the power to do so. If they do not, tell them to pack their shit and update their resume.


UPDATE:


WASHINGTON – Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) introduced the Federal Reserve Board Abolition Act, legislation that would dissolve the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Federal Reserve banks and repeal the 1913 Federal Reserve Act, which established the System. Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) leads the companion bill in the House of Representatives.


"The Federal Reserve has overstepped and repeatedly failed to achieve its mandate and become an economic manipulator that has directly contributed to the financial instability many Americans face today," said Sen. Lee. "This legislation aims to protect our economic future by dismantling a system that enables unchecked government spending, the monetization of federal debt that fuels it, and widespread economic disruption. It’s time to end the Fed."


"Americans are suffering under crippling inflation, and the Federal Reserve is to blame," said Rep. Massie. "During COVID, the Federal Reserve created trillions of dollars out of thin air and loaned it to the Treasury Department to enable unprecedented deficit spending. By monetizing the debt, the Federal Reserve devalued the dollar and enabled free money policies that caused the high inflation we see today."


Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

Keywords
stew peters networku s congressend the federal reserve act
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy