We Need To Talk About What Is Happening In Our Skies

413 views • 04/15/2024

REPORTED TO THE CAA. MANY SHOWN HAVE BUZZED ME 1000's OF TIMES UNSAFE FLYING.

Direct Energy Weapons. United States Patent Application: wherein the mobile vehicle is an aircraft.

⁣5G stalking. United States Patent Application: 20070139247 12, wherein the mobile vehicle is an aircraft

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.