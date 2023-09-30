X22 REPORT SPOTLIGHT: Guest Kash Patel | Sat. 9/30/2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kash Patel - The House Could Use A 150 Year Old Law To Arrest People, Will The Obama’s Take The Bait?
Website: Fight With Kash
https://fightwithkash.com
Book: Government Gangsters
https://governmentgangsters.com
Kash Patel served as the former Chief of Staff to Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller and is responsible for leading the Secretary’s mission at the Department, including his executive staff and providing counsel to the Secretary on all matters concerning the Department’s operations. Kash oversaw the execution of several of President Donald J. Trump’s top priorities.
Kash begins the conversation talking about how Biden crimes are being exposed to the world. The Government Gangsters are real and there are a lot more than people realize and they follow the same pattern of criminal activity.
The House has the ability to take over for the FBI and DOJ if they are not doing the job. There is a change of batter coming, the question is, will the Obama’s take the bait.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Today’s Guest: Kash Patel