Censored By Google, SID CANOE Calls Out INFOWARS LIVE On ISRAEL, Predicts FUTURE, Plays Jimi Hendrix

"...Since the gentile world's outcry demanding Israel stop using "disproportionate" force against those who try to kill them, the government of Israel has enacted a policy of precise proportionate reciprocation against any and all enemies of the Jewish state.
All during the implementation of this new Israeli use of proportionate force, Jews will encourage one another to heap upon their victims every vile form of degradation, including vicious insults, falsehoods and calumnies. Fictional histories and heinous libels will be invented and applied to each of Israel's historic national enemies, which will be taught to new generations of children in their school textbooks...
To start this campaign, Israel will cease entirely from sending her current exports of organic food, technological wonders and medicinal cures, and will instead export only one commodity - vitriolic anti-Arab and anti-gentile hatred. Henceforth, Israel's neighbors will be forced to live in constant terror of being killed by rockets and mortars fired haphazardly into their populated areas every single day, with continual bombings, stabbings and kidnappings. ...
And after 3,000 years of all this, Israel will have finally conformed to the current U.N. mandates and the their interpretation of "international law", having finally stopped their use of disproportionate force, in favor of what Jewish law now calls 'an eye for an eye.'
Now just imagine Israel acquiescing to the world's demands to behave more like they do, and be thankful that they never would."
Infowars American Journal aired 5/19/21 - article banned by Google in 2008 is on our octablog site.
