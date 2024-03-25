Pope Francis Condemns Cardinal Burke and the Anti-Vaxxers

Dr. Taylor Marshall





Streamed live on Mar 21, 2024





Pope Francis recently condemned Cardinal Burke and the Anti-Vaxxers: ““There were even a few anti-vaxxers among the bishops: some came close to death.” Deciding whether to get vaccinated is always an ethical choice, but I know that many people signed up to movements opposed to the administration of the medication. This distressed me because in my view, being against the antidote is an almost suicidal act of denial.





Get the 2024 Traditional Wall Calendar: https://store.taylormarshall.com/products/2024-calendar





Get Dr. Taylor Marshall’s new book on St Nicholas here: https://amzn.to/483pzXV





Subscribe to this channel for future updates on this topic: http://youtube.com/c/drtaylormarshall?sub_confirmation=1





Get a FREE signed copy of the book Rosary in 50 Pages (AND a free Rosary) mailed to you while the offer lasts:

https://www.patreon.com/drtaylormarshall





Get Dr. Marshall's newest book Antichrist and Apocalypse is on amazon (https://amzn.to/3O50lR4) or get an autographed copy at https://www.patreon.com/drtaylormarshall





Dr. Taylor Marshall's previous book: Infiltration: The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/35fGp6k





Will you please help me in 3 ways? 🙏🙏🙏

✅ 1) Please click Thumbs-Up Like Button 👍🏻 if you like it.

✅ 2) Please SHARE 📲 this video on 📘 FACEBOOK/Twitter using the "Share" Button next to Like Button.

✅ 3) Please SUBSCRIBE (and click bell 🔔) to my 📺 CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/c/DrTaylorMarshall?sub_confirmation=1





🏠 Real Estate for Life: https://realestateforlife.org/ (and select "Dr. Taylor Marshall Show")





Follow Dr Taylor Marshall on Social Media:





🔴 Join my Patreon Patrons: / drtaylormarshall

🔴 Facebook: / drtaylormarshall

🔴 Twitter: / taylorrmarshall





Take Dr. Taylor Marshall’s online Catholic courses by signing up as a student at newsaintthomas.com





Thank you!





Please LIKE 👍 and SUBSCRIBE 🔔





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pAZXMeqFmv4