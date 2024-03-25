BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pope Francis Condemns Cardinal Burke and the Anti-Vaxxers
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
108 views • 03/25/2024

Dr. Taylor Marshall


Streamed live on Mar 21, 2024


Pope Francis recently condemned Cardinal Burke and the Anti-Vaxxers: ““There were even a few anti-vaxxers among the bishops: some came close to death.” Deciding whether to get vaccinated is always an ethical choice, but I know that many people signed up to movements opposed to the administration of the medication. This distressed me because in my view, being against the antidote is an almost suicidal act of denial.


Get the 2024 Traditional Wall Calendar: https://store.taylormarshall.com/products/2024-calendar


Get Dr. Taylor Marshall’s new book on St Nicholas here: https://amzn.to/483pzXV


Subscribe to this channel for future updates on this topic: http://youtube.com/c/drtaylormarshall?sub_confirmation=1


Get a FREE signed copy of the book Rosary in 50 Pages (AND a free Rosary) mailed to you while the offer lasts:

  https://www.patreon.com/drtaylormarshall


Get Dr. Marshall's newest book Antichrist and Apocalypse is on amazon (https://amzn.to/3O50lR4) or get an autographed copy at https://www.patreon.com/drtaylormarshall


Dr. Taylor Marshall's previous book: Infiltration: The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/35fGp6k


Will you please help me in 3 ways? 🙏🙏🙏

✅ 1) Please click Thumbs-Up Like Button 👍🏻 if you like it.

✅ 2) Please SHARE 📲 this video on 📘 FACEBOOK/Twitter using the "Share" Button next to Like Button.

✅ 3) Please SUBSCRIBE (and click bell 🔔) to my 📺 CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/c/DrTaylorMarshall?sub_confirmation=1


🏠 Real Estate for Life: https://realestateforlife.org/ (and select "Dr. Taylor Marshall Show")


Follow Dr Taylor Marshall on Social Media:


🔴 Join my Patreon Patrons: / drtaylormarshall

🔴 Facebook: / drtaylormarshall

🔴 Twitter: / taylorrmarshall


Take Dr. Taylor Marshall’s online Catholic courses by signing up as a student at newsaintthomas.com


Thank you!


Please LIKE 👍 and SUBSCRIBE 🔔


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pAZXMeqFmv4

Keywords
pope francisdenialanti-vaxxersantidotecardinal burkevaccinatordr taylor marshallcondemnssuicidal act
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy