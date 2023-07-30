HIROSHIMA NAGASAKI PEACE; PICTURES OF TELOS & THE HOLLOW EARTH!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends! On this episode of Out of this World Radio, I discuss Hiroshima and Nagasaki and how we can make this world a peaceful and beautiful place! Every year, people in Seattle and in Japan celebrate peace and the lessons we can all learn in creating a beautiful, peaceful plant. See: https://fromhiroshimatohope.org/ Then I discuss what's happening in Canada on my Canada Corner, and finally show a video of pictures from Telos and the Hollow Earth. I hope you can all listen to this really Out of this World Radio Show! If we all work together, I know we can and will create a much better and happier planet! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworld1150.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com