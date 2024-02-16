BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ukraine is a money laundering scheme for BlackRock, says Robert F. Kennedy, Jr
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
859 views • 02/16/2024

Video, subtitles, and the video description below from "The Vigilant Fox" and "Vigilant News News Network" posted here:

https://rumble.com/v4dnfo3-rfk-jr.-exposes-ukraine-as-a-money-laundering-scheme-for-blackrock.html

“Even if the Ukraine war ended today, we’re still going to spend half a trillion there rebuilding the country.”

But get this, Mitch McConnell has essentially admitted that the money is not going to Ukraine, but to military contractors.

That’s good news for General Dynamics, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin.

But “who do you think owns every one of those companies?” Kennedy asked.

The answer: BlackRock.

“It’s all just a money laundering scheme.”

Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
ukrainerobert f kennedy jrblackrockmoney laundering scheme
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy