Days of Lot/Noe poisoning everything, it's consuming all!! 15 min Cities.
Pine Grove News
Pine Grove News
16 followers
Follow
39 views • 05/06/2023

15-Minute Cities Will Enslave the People

https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/15-minute-cities-will-enslave-the-people/

BEYOND THE RESET - Animated Short Film

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vWkepoLUZfs&t=552s

ROYAL RESET: King Charles III plans to accelerate the Great Reset and other globalist goals

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-05-04-king-charles-iii-plans-accelerate-globalist-goals.html

Russian authorities threaten NUCLEAR REVENGE after drones explode over Putin’s residence

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-05-05-russian-authorities-threaten-nuclear-revenge-drones-explode-over-putins-residence.html

The US Air Force has retreated from Taiwan without a shot fired

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/05/the-us-air-force-has-retreated-from-taiwan-without-a-shot-fired/

Pro-trans activist delivers blood-curdling scream

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/pro-trans-activist-delivers-blood-curdling-scream-san-francisco-board-supervisors-meeting

Bridal magazine highlights a bearded ‘trans-feminine’ activist

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/05/bridal-magazine-highlights-a-bearded-trans-feminine-activist-in-a-dress-on-the-front-cover/

Some of America’s largest companies are sending out trigger warnings ahead of Mother’s Day

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/05/some-of-americas-largest-companies-are-sending-out-trigger-warnings-ahead-of-mothers-day/

Colorado families sue school district for encouraging daughters to join ‘secret’ LGBTQ club

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/05/colorado-families-sue-school-district-for-encouraging-daughters-to-join-secret-lgbtq-club/

















translottaiwannoeking charles15 min
