Rogue DOJ Exposed
Freedom on Deck
Freedom on Deck
108 views • 05/20/2023

Been a rough week for the corrupt FBI with all the revelations coming out, thanks to patriotic whistleblowers (the ones who are still with us). The chain of command originates above Biden’s empty cranium. These and other stories, along with guests Dan Deluz & Mike France, only here on FOD.

Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.
Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]
Email CV at [email protected]
“How to Win Debates” on CVBerton.Substack.com and CV Bertons’s Twitter, Gettr & TS.

corruptenforcementconfront
