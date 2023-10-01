BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Canada's 1 Million March For Children- Special World News w/ Scott Kesterson
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1426 followers
55 views • 10/01/2023

Special World News w/ Scott Kesterson Weekly World News Report- Last week one of the largest marches in Canadian history took place as concerned parents marched for the protection of children. The left of course is labeling this as a hate march while in reality, the #1millionmarch4children was an interfaith crusade of Christians, Hindus, Muslims, and Jews seeking to push back against the progressive agenda to capture their children. In other news, GB News, the UK's only free speech platform, has suspended three more anchors in an attempt to placate the woke mob. Join us today for a very special episode of our Weekly World News with the one and only Scott Kesterson of Bardsfm. All of that and much more in this week's TOP World News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/canadas-1-million-march-for-children/


Keywords
world newscanadaresistance chicksscott kestersonbardsfm1millionmarch4children
