Quo Vadis





Apr 11, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Valeria Copponi for April 5, 2023.





My dearest children, help me in this week that recalls the passion and death of my Jesus.





Never does suffering make itself felt stronger than when a loved one of ours leaves us.





Many of you understand me, especially those of you, my beloved children, have lost a child.





For Me it was the strongest suffering of my entire life.





You moms can sense my suffering, but for me, the death of the Cross of Jesus, was terrible.





Even today, in this period the very strong pain is repeated as in the days of Holy Week, as you call it, my dear sons.





In these last times, pray, that they pass soon and that they are not as painful as they were for Me.





The death of a child is terrible but, like the death of the cross, it breaks the heart.





I always recommend your prayers, today in particular, so that the wars are also stopped in time.





I pray for you, but you help me so that your heads of state realize how many mistakes they are making.





Pray, my children, above all that peace may reign in the world and make them pray that this may be the Passover of Resurrection for each of you.





I am with you and in the memory, of the Resurrection of Jesus, may you rejoice with Me.





I bless you and thank you for your prayer.





Mary Mother of Jesus.





Valeria Copponi’s story of receiving locutions from heaven started when she was in Lourdes accompanying her military husband on pilgrimage.





There she heard a voice that she identified as her guardian angel, telling her to get up.





He then presented her to Our Lady, who said; You will be my cenacle; a term she only understood years later when a priest used it in the context of the prayer group she started in home city of Rome, Italy.





It was Father Gabriele Amorth who encouraged Valeria to diffuse her messages outside the prayer cenacle.





The attitude of the clergy is predictably mixed: some priests are skeptical, while others participate fully in the cenacle.





Mirrrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_75QJQ5XeAA