My Children's Hands are Bloody as Death Chimes Ring 1-28-24
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
A word from Father God about the death chimes I heard today and how his own children's hands are bloody.

Isaiah 59:2-3

2 But your iniquities have separated between you and your God, and your sins have hid his face from you, that he will not hear.

3 For your hands are defiled with blood, and your fingers with iniquity; your lips have spoken lies, your tongue hath muttered perverseness.


Verses: Isaiah 59:1-4; Jonah 3; Proverbs 12:17-19; Acts 5:33-39; Psalms 33:9; Isaiah 55:11; Ezekial 33:8-19; 33; Acts 7:51; Mark 14:38; Proverbs 19:5; Exodus 23:1-2; Zephaniah 3:5; Psalms 34:13-16; Psalms 35:11-12; James 2:13; 1 Corinthians 1:25; Acts 23:9


