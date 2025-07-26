BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
We have been LIED TO about the 70 Weeks of Daniel! [BIG 2025 PROPHECY]
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
163 followers
166 views • 1 month ago

The 70th and Final Week of Daniel has already begun. Get ready to have your whole paradigm challenged and your faith greatly strengthened. Your eyes will become wide open to some of the greatest prophetic events of the last days while understanding where the year 2025 fits into the whole paradigm of God's Timeline.


BOOKS:

📕 Bible Prophecy Secrets Expanded Edition:

https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

🎧Grab the Audiobook:

https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/audio


LINKS / SOCIAL:

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@overcomebabylon

Twitter: https://x.com/overcomebabylon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/overcome.babylon/

Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🔥 Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy

🎧 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

🌙 Biblical Calendar: https://overcomebabylon.com/5861

📦 Official Store: https://thedrybonesboutique.etsy.com

Keywords
prophecytribulationbible prophecycut off70gapprophecy updateabomination of desolationcovenantend times prophecyfulfilledgreat tribulationbook of daniel70 weeksend times signsdaniel 9490daniel 9 explainedbook of daniel explained70th week of daniel kjv7 year covenant
