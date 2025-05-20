BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump announces new US 'Golden Dome.' - missile defense system
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
38 views • 3 months ago

Trump announces the new U.S. "Golden Dome." No, it’s not a strip club—it’s a missile defense system. Allegedly.

❗️ Total cost of Golden Dome will reach about $175 billion when completed – Trump

US to deploy missile interceptors in SPACE

'Golden Dome’ will be ready in 3 YEARS — Trump

Says it’ll be able to shoot missiles ‘even if they’re launched from space’

💬 “I'm pleased to announce that we have officially selected an architecture for this state-of-the-art system that will deploy next-generation technologies across the land, sea, and space, including space-based sensors and interceptors,” the US president told the media.

💬 “I'm also pleased to report that the one big, beautiful bill will include $25 billion for the Golden Dome to help construction get underway,” Trump said.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
