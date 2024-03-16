© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Judicial Watch | Records Show CIA Deployed Bomb Techs, Dog Teams to DC on January 6
Judicial Watch President @TomFitton appeared on "The Glenn Beck Program" on @theblazeprod The Blaze to discuss records we received from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and records from the Department of Justice in a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit that show the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) deployed personnel to Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021.