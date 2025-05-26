BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Protection from Land Grabs
What is happening
What is happening
181 views • 3 months ago

This Foreclosure Loophole Might Actually Work

Most people think once you default, it’s over. Not so fast.

In this episode of The True Health Report, Dr. Andrew Kaufman sits down with John Jay Singleton to explore the legal blind spots banks, municipalities, and tax agencies hope you never learn about.


You’ll learn how homeowners are reclaiming their land, protecting their property from foreclosure and liens, and asserting rights most people don’t even know exist.


Watch this episode if you want to:

→ Understand what foreclosure really is (and isn’t)

→ Learn how easements, HOAs, and quiet title actions can stop land grabs

→ Think clearly before surrendering to banks, taxes, or bureaucracy

→ Reclaim property rights without waiting for permission


Get the 10 Neurotoxins List They Don’t Want You To See:

www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/brain-hijackers


Full show notes + transcript:

www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/property-defense


Also available on:

Rumble | Odysee | Bitchute | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | All major podcast platforms


Chapters:

00:00 – Most people don’t actually own their land

02:35 – How “foreclosure” is often a paperwork trap

07:50 – John Jay’s easement strategy explained

12:10 – HOA tricks, land patents & title vulnerabilities

17:45 – Quiet title actions and the IRS

21:20 – How to protect yourself starting today


Links mentioned:

https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/26/6103


Learn more from John Jay Singleton at PrivacyFight.io


Keywords
propertyforeclosureprotectionland grabsjohn jay singletondr andrew kaufmanthe true health report
