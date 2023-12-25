You're Under Attack, America: Rights, Our Children & A Lawless Invasion

In this episode, we'll take a look at the latest attack on your right to keep and bear arms, the pedophiles in government and CPS and the continued invasion of the US. We'll also take a look at Scripture and what our duty is to be in the face of such lawlessness.

