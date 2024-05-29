💬 Psychotherapy For Psychotic Disorders 🧠

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔍 🤔 Ever wondered if psychotherapy could help with severe conditions like schizophrenia and bipolar disorder? 🧠
😱 Spoiler alert: it can
💫 💡 Let's dive into the fascinating world of mental health treatment with mental health innovator & hosts of Madness Radio Will Hall, who on a quest to redefine mental illness treatment and empower the human spirit 🧠
🗣️ He explains there’s a view that schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, or psychosis suggesting that the person is damaged and incapable of understanding their surroundings, similar to dementia. This perspective is neither research-based nor reflective of actual experience. 💬 🧠
🤗 The reality is that individuals with these conditions can indeed be reached and connected with. 🌟
👀 Discover the power of psychotherapy in fostering understanding and empowerment. 🩺
🔊 For more insights click the link in our bio or description above. 📸 ☝